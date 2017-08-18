Grant ready to build in coach's 2nd year

GRANT, MICH. - Darren Geraghty enters his second year at Grant on a high note.

The Tigers made the playoffs last year for the first time in three years.

But just as any other new coach, he wants to build on what they did in year one and take the next step, which for the Tigers would be a shot at the CSAA Gold title.

Geraghty is happy to see the excitement and focus from this year's team and knows they are buying into his expectations for year 2.

