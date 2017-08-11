Greenville wants to take bigger steps this season

It can be tough to lose a large senior class just one year after new coach takes over a program but that's the issue that Greenville faces.

The program lost 26 seniors, including numerous starters who went on to play in college. Eddie Ostipow is entering year two as head coach of the Yellow Jackets after a successful debut season. He guided Greenville to their first postseason berth in six years and this years senior class hopes to step up and continue changing the program.

Running back Kyle Lorenz returns after a strong junior season as the Yellow Jackets offense looks to take another step forward in the Ok White.

