Holland hopes to turn growth into wins

Holland Dutch football practice (Photo: Eric Lloyd)

HOLLAND, MICH. - It's been a rough go for Holland High School's football team since they last qualified for the playoffs in 2011. But the Dutch are hopeful they can turn things around and stay competitive in the always-tough OK Green.

They were in a lot of games last year that they ended up losing, but the coaches say their players have had a great summer and they think this young team can learn from last year's mistakes.

"We had a lot of sophomores last year," said head coach Andrew Pratley.

"That year of growth as painful as it was at times has proven to be beneficial to us in the long term I think and we've had about eight kids back on offense, seven on defense, and so we're excited to see the growth we've had so far and see where they continue to go this year."

Holland opens up the season with three straight road games starting Thursday, August 24 against Wyoming.

