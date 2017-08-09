Kenowa Hills returning to physical football

The Kenowa Hills football team is undergoing a major change on offense.

The spread formation of former head coach Scott Van Essen is out and instead the Knights are turning to the Wing-T formation brought in by former Wyoming head coach Sam Becker.

He says he wants the Knights to return to smash-mouth, physical football and be tough in the trenches. It's a message that's resonated with his players as they welcome Becker's coaching style.

'He'll take mistakes if you make them going 110 miles per hours," said senior offensive lineman Felix Ramos. "Last year we were a little focused on the mistakes, and the coaches getting on us for them, but coach Becker is more aggressive about understanding your mistakes if you make them while going 100 miles per hour, which I like."

