Kent City rolling with last years momentum

Kent City plans on using momentum from their 2016 season to dominate in 2017.

KENT CITY, MICH. - The Kent City Eagles are coming off their best season in years. Capping of the 2016 season with their first playoff win in 15 years.

Head Coach, Bill Crane, says they're not going to fix something that's not broken. Their offense is staying relatively the same, since they didn't lose very many people to graduation. He also says they're coming off one of their greatest defensive performances in a long time.

"The struggle right now is keeping us grounded," said Coach Crane. "Last year was great, and we had a ton of success. The kids did a great job, but that doesn't give us any wins for this year."

Coach Crane adds that they have to keep working hard every day and he expects his team to look similar to last year.

"We had some changes in offense last year, shrunk the playbook down as the year went on," said Coach Crane. "Just trying to get better at that every day."

The Eagles play their first game this season against Ravenna.

© 2017 WZZM-TV