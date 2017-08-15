Lakeview 'hungry for a playoff win'

The Lakeview Wildcats are hungry for a playoff victory.

LAKEVIEW, MI - The Lakeview Wildcats start their season off with a game against Tri-County, but their goals for the season surpass the game.

The Wildcats haven't won a playoff game in a while and Coach Sean Rinehart says that's what fuels his players. He's been with the program for five years now and says his players have really bought into his game plan. For the Wildcats it's all about options, something they'll have a lot of this year.

"We lost a few key guys," said Coach Sean Rinehart. "Most of our key offense and defensive returners are coming back. Especially on the offensive side of the ball, we have a lot of skill players coming back"

Coach Rinehart also mentions the importance of his sophomore class, especially since they now have playoff experience.

"They have invaluable experience," said Coach Rinehart.

With the experience the team is boasting this year, they feel confident in the future.

"We're an option football team and always will be," said Coach Rinehart. "We have to be good at what we do and hope that will be good enough."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV