Long time teacher takes over Wildcat football

Northview is under a new regime as former Grand Rapids Catholic Central coach and Forest Hills Central offensive coordinator Trip Gallery takes over the Wildcats.

Gallery is new to the position but not the school...he lives in the district and has been a teacher at the school for two decades.

He takes over a team that won just 1 game last year but they were very young with a lot of starters returning.

It was a similar situation he had at Forest Hills, and it's all about the kids buying in.

© 2017 WZZM-TV