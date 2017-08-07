Longo enters 2nd year leading Pioneers

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - East Grand Rapids had to replace Peter Stuursma last year and Casey Longo was the one chosen.

The team started rough...first third of the season they went 1-2.

But from there they ran the table, until they hit Muskegon in the playoffs.

But that's life in Division 3 in West Michigan, powerhouses fight each other in the early rounds of the playoffs.

Now in Year #2, the goal is a better start, a better finish and doing it for the second time certainly makes it easier.

