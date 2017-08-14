After the best three year stretch in school history, Mona Shores hit a major snag last season and finished 5-4, missing the postseason for the first time since 2012.

But as weird as it may sound, the Sailors knew that dip was coming and now they're ready to rebound.

From a numbers standpoint the Sailors had a very small senior class. Matt Koziak and his staff looked at their JV numbers a few years ago and noticed that 2016 might be rough because the Sailors would be very young and very thin.



The team lost just 5 starters and should be a much more experienced unit in 2017. Quarterback Tristan Robbins returns and Mona Shores expects to be bigger and faster on defense as well. The Sailors open the season at Michigan Stadium against Canton and they're determined to return Mona Shores to the top of the OK Black.

