Morley Stanwood filling holes but confident in season

Morley Stanwood believes they can go farther this season.

MORLEY, MICH - Morley Stanwood finished last season at 7 and four and a loss in the district finals.

Coach Clark Huntey believes they can go further than last year, even though they have some holes to fill.

"Our blocking techniques are pretty similar to what we've been doing the last several years," said Coach Huntey.

"The formations we're running from last year are different. We have some different personnel as far as skilled kids than what we did last year," said Coach Huntey.

"A little different talent wise and physical appearance, I guess would be another way of putting it. We're going to be a little more run first offense than what we were last year," said Coach Huntey.

The Mohawks play Central Montcalm on August 25th.

