Muskegon Oakridge moving forward without Luttrull

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Muskegon Oakridge Eagles only lost two games last year. One was to Muskegon Catholic Central, which went on to win a state title. The other was a district game where they played without their star quarterback.

Now they're trying to move on without Brady Luttrull -- the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP from last year.

Coach Cary Harger is trying to make sure his backups get plenty of reps during practice.

"We were spoiled, but we had a lot more confidence that we had a true on field general at the time," he said. "So not to say we don't have confidence now, it's just getting those kids back.

"We've been working really hard to make sure that they know all those little basic things that we can build to get back to that general position again."

Oakridge opens the year against Chippewa Hills on Thursday, Aug. 24.

