New attitude, outlook for Wyoming Lee football

WYOMING, MICH. - The lights are on.

High school football is back and a handful of teams took advantage of practicing as soon as possible, Wyoming Lee being one of them at midnight, Aug. 7.

Lee is coming off a year where they won just a single game, but it was their first win in 27 games.

Coach Tom DeGennaro came back to coach at Wyoming last year and has changed the culture. Kids are taking it seriously and are putting in the work and it is showing on and off the field.

