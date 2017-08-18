New Maroons coach returns to US and to football

HOLLAND, MICH. - New Holland Christian coach Chris Kuipers is about as experienced as you can ask for from a first time head coach.

Ten years as an assistant at Grand Rapids Christian followed by 6 more with South Christian.

He knows how to win.

He's hungry too, after leaving the sport, the state and the country for two years to teach in Indonesia.

But he is back home now, at another big time Christian school and looking to turn around a Maroons program that has missed the playoffs the past four years.

The team lost a good amount of players from last season but Kuipers is bringing in his own new system so everybody is beginning even and competition is up.

