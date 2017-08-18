New mascot, same goal for Belding

Belding Black Knights football (Photo: Mike Powers)

BELDING, MICH. - It's a big year for Belding. They're taking the field for the first time as the Black Knights after changing mascots in the off-season.

They're starting the season against someone other than Greenville for the first time in years, after putting that century old rivalry on hold.

And they're taking on a stacked OK Silver. which had four teams qualify for the playoffs last year.

"I think all of them were pretty young so they all return a bunch of guys," said coach Joe Schwander, referring to Kelloggsville, Calvin Christian, and Godwin Heights.

"In our offense or defense if one guy is off, the play's not going to work. They're all doing great. We've got to work hard to play tougher, play faster. The expectations are high for them.

"They've worked hard in the off season and now it's got to translate on the field.

One more week and we're going to get after it and have some fun."

Belding begins the season on Thursday, August 24 when Laingsburg comes to town from the Lansing area.

