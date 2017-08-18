Newaygo taking 2017 one game at a time

Newaygo Lions football (Photo: Mike Powers)

NEWAYGO, MICH. - The Newaygo Lions are coming off a 3-6 season, but they know that to improve on that, they'll have to take the season one game at a time.

Over the off season, the coaches have noticed some significant improvements, and it all starts with a senior class that has stepped up, providing some much-needed leadership.

"Everybody's new. I know I've said that before and the kids have really done a great job," said Scott VanEssen, who is starting his first season at Newaygo after prevously coaching at Kenowa Hills for more than a decade.

"Our seniors have really bought in to what we're doing and that was huge, so they're working extremely hard and we're taking steps in the right direction."

Newaygo starts the season Thursday, Aug. 24 on the road at Hopkins.

