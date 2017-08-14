NorthPointe Christian hopes to 'climb the mountain'

Last season NorthPointe Christian had only three seniors and four freshman starters. That resulted in a 4-5 record, just the second time since 2008 that the Mustangs finished below. 500.

It was especially hard to swallow considering NPC was coming off back-to-back seasons with double digit win totals and back-to-back Division 6 state semifinal appearances.

"It was a great learning experience for our group and I think it's going to help us this year," said Mustangs head coach Tim Swore.

The Mustangs run game looks to be a strength as they return 4 starters along the offensive line and Jalen Schaffer, the all-time leading rusher in school history, returns for his senior season.

Swore says that his upperclassman saw first hand what it takes to make a deep playoff run and he wants to get

"We've got a theme called 'climb the mountain'. The fall off the top of the mountain is a fast one, it happens quick. Now we're climbing back up. We've been near the mountain top and that's where we want to get, we want to get back there."

