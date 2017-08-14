WZZM
Orchard View eyeing a return to playoffs

Two-A-Days: Orchard View

Eric Lloyd, WZZM 11:41 PM. EDT August 14, 2017

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Muskegon Orchard View won the state title in 2004 and has spent the next decade plus trying to get back to the top of their division.

Unfortunately, it has been a tough go at it, the Cardinals haven't made the playoffs since 2008 and are coming off a two win season.

But Coach Joe Tanis thinks this team is maturing, the program is building and despite losing quite a few starters from last year's team, the players he does have coming back are experienced more than most due to the need for playmakers the past few years.

