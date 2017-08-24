Packers look to make Fremont a football town again

Fremont Packers football (Photo: Eric Lloyd)

FREMONT, MICH. - Packers head coach Rick Tank wants to make Fremont a football town again. Fremont has gone winless each of the past two seasons.

Tank says this group of players may have what it takes to renew that football tradition. To do it, they're showing a lot of energy.

But don't expect that change to happen overnight.

"It's not a one-year or two-year fix," Tank said. "It's going to be a long term thing.

"The attitude has completely changed in all regards to the program so far this year. [We] had a great off season, numerous kids in the weight room, stepping out on the field.

"It's going to be a different team than what a lot of people saw last year and we're excited for that."

Fremont opens up the season Friday, August 25 against Evart.

