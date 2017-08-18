Panthers ready for Year 2 jump

HOLLAND, MICH. - Last year, Ryan Oshnock took over a 2-7 Panther team at West Ottawa, last year the team then went 2-7.

But Year 2 is where he hopes to make the jump.

He's building a program back up that despite its size has only made the playoffs seven times in history and never made it out of districts.

Playing in the Red, they face off against some of the biggest football powerhouses in West Michigan.

