Panthes eyeing bounce back season

COMSTOCK PARK - Comstock Park had made the playoffs 6 straight years before dropping to a 2-7 record.

It was Tim Johnson's first year coaching the football team after Mark Chapman left for Sparta.

Johnson is new to the football head coach position but not the school, he has coached the baseball team for more than 30 years.

He is taking that experience with the kids and shifting it to the gridiron to develop the relationships needed to have the kids buy in to the turnaround.

