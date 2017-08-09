Plainwell wants back into the playoffs

PLAINWELL, MICH. - Plainwell put together a streak of five straight playoff appearances under Coach Darren Conklin.

But last year they dropped to 4-5 and missed the playoffs.

But Conklin says the team he has this season is one of the toughest and most dedicated teams he has had.

In the Wolverine conference, you play the same nine teams every year so a chance at redemption is always up for grabs.

