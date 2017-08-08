Red Arrows carry weight of high expectations

LOWELL - There are some high school football programs in West Michigan that just seem like they can never fail, but it's a constant struggle to meet those high expectations year in and year out while everybody is targeting you with their best.

That's where we find the Lowell Red Arrows.

They've made the playoffs 18 straight years and 19 of the last 20.

They've made the state title game 6 times in that span winning the whole thing three times.

People expect them to win.

Coach Noel Dean will be tested this season with just 7 starters returning from last year's semifinal team and a murderer's row of Warren De La Salle, Rockford and East Grand Rapids to start the season.

