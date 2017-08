HOLTON, MICH. - The Holton Red Devils have their eyes on the postseason.

To make the postseason would take an incredible leap but coach Jack Nummerdor thinks he may have the team to do it.

This team is fiercely supported by the community and that's without a winning season in the past decade.

The Red Devils this year want to be the team that turns the program around.

© 2017 WZZM-TV