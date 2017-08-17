Red Hawks swoop in undersized and aggressive

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - For some, high flying spread offense is the way to go.

Others, it's load the backfield and run right at you.

Cedar Springs is more of the latter, they won't wow you with their air attack but they are disciplined and aggressive.

The Red Hawks' offense has served them well over the years since Gus Kapolka took over the reins but injuries and an inability to close some close games out has been the difference between making the playoffs and not.

This year, the Red Hawks return an experienced squad but they are a bit undersized.

Kapolka says it should be fun to watch because what they lack in weight, they make up for in hustle and aggression and that style should keep them competitive in the OK-White.

