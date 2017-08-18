Replenished Vikings eye league title

WHITEHALL, MICH. - The Whitehall Vikings are one of those lucky teams this year that doesn't have to replace a good chunk of their roster due to graduation.
And they are coming off a playoff year that could have been even better.
Two losses by a single point were the difference between 6-3 and 8-1 for the Vikings so as they look ahead to a possible league title this year, they have to ask if they have gotten just that little bit better.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs