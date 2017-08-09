Resilient Rams hope to continue success

Rockford Rams player during summer practice. (Photo: WZZM 13 Sports)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - There was a lot of adversity to overcome for the Rockford Rams in 2016.

Around 30 members of the team got sick after a trip before the season started and the team had to forfeit its week one game. After that, they lost a tough one to Lowell.

But then the Rams went on a tear, winning six straight games en route to a share of the OK Red championship. The underclassmen got to see how the seniors handled the adversary of the early season and now they'll get their chance to make their own legacies.

"The adverstiy that our team was able to overcome and dealt with, was like none other," said coach Ralph Munger.

"It was an awesome year last year and we hope to again this year even though it's a different personality, different group of guys, you know we hope to be able to replicate and maybe even add to it."

Rockford opens up the season on the road against Saline.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

