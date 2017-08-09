Rockets hoping to continue soaring

Kelloggsville football players at summer practice (Photo: WZZM 13 Sports)

WYOMING, MICH. - After four seasons without a playoff appearance, the Kelloggsville Rockets really took off last year.

Led by quarterback Alex Guzman, they won eight straight games and their first conference title since 2009. Guzman won one of our weekly 13 On Your Sidelines MVP awards, and he's back.

So is Thomas Griggs who averaged more than 9 yards per carry and put up 1,200 yards on the season.

Kelloggsville starts the year on the road against Whitehall.

