Sailors building back their legacy

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - South Christian would like to get back to the good ole days -- four and five seasons ago when they were winning back to back state titles.

But after missing the playoffs two straight years after those titles, they made the tournament again last year.

Coach Mark Tamminga says chemistry is a big factor and this team has a lot of it, he saw it when they were putting those extra reps in the weight room.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV