Saranac working to play together as 'family'

Saranac Redkins football (Photo: Eric Lloyd)

SARANAC, MICH. - One of the keys to teams across West Michigan winning is playing as a unit, but Saranac's coaches have taken it a step further. They say their motto this year is "family."

The team hasn't been to the playoffs since 2011, but they're hoping to turn things around.

Last year they wrapped up the season by winning two games by a combined score of 119-8, and they say hopefully that momentum continues this year.

Four of the juniors on the team have been playing on varsity since their freshman year and coach Andy Lytle says since then they've gotten much faster.

"It's going to be fun to watch them get out there and fly around," he said.

"We've built this military brotherhood -- this military version of a brotherhood and these guys have really taken to it."

Speaking of military, Saranac will celebrate military appreciation night when they kick off the season at home Thursday, August 24 against Carson City-Crystal.

