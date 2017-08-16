Saugatuck football plans to pick up where they left off

Saugatuck has ended the last two seasons at 10-1, their goal this year is to make it further in the playoffs.

SAUGATUCK, MICH. - Saugatuck football has been a force to be reckoned with for years and they don't plan on that changing during the 2017 season.

In 2015 and 2016 they finished at 10-1. Ending both seasons with a loss to Pewamo-Westphalia. The Pirates went on to be state runner-ups in 2015, and state champions in 2016. Coach Bill Dunn says the district game between his Indians and the Pirates always feels more like a state final.

The Indians have some holes to fill losing some key offensive players to graduation. Coach Dunn's son Blake was a big part of the team last year but he feels they have the personnel to see success in 2017.

"This years team, the seniors team has been playing varsity football for three years," said Coach Dunn. "They've been part of the process that we've had success over the past two years."

