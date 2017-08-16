Tri-Unity Christian takes over 8-Man

WYOMING, MICH. - The Grand Rapids area has just one 8 man football team and last year they were pretty good.

The Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian Defenders added coach Tim Heath last year and they jumped from a 3 win team to an 11-1 team in his first season.

After losing in the semifinals last year, they have changed leagues, shuffled their schedule but may have an even better team this year as more and more schools and their fans catch up to what 8 man is all about.

