Trojans turn to longtime assistant for rebuild

MIDDLEVILLE, MICH. - It's been a long road for Middleville Thornapple-Kellogg high school for more than a decade.

Just one playoff appearance since 2006 and since they made it in 2010, they've only won 17 games total.

But now the Trojans start anew, sort of.

Longtime assistant Jeff Dock takes over the reins as the head coach.

He brings a new beginning to the team but also is a face the kids are familiar with and it is a team he knows well.

As with any team trying to build from the cellar, the Trojans first have to stay positive, work hard to gain every inch and be strong both physically and mentally.

© 2017 WZZM-TV