Unity Christian comes off school's best year

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - Unity Christian is coming off the best year in school history and have to figure out how to best it.

The Crusaders lost a good amount of starters and are shuffling positions to find the best 22.

But the 14 seasons the Crusaders have played have shown a progressive improvement in the program and Coach Craig Tibbe is confident in what they have built.

© 2017 WZZM-TV