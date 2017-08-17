Unity Christian comes off school's best year

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - Unity Christian is coming off the best year in school history and have to figure out how to best it.
The Crusaders lost a good amount of starters and are shuffling positions to find the best 22.
But the 14 seasons the Crusaders have played have shown a progressive improvement in the program and Coach Craig Tibbe is confident in what they have built.
