West Catholic ready to repeat

Dan Rohn helped build West Catholic into one of the best football programs in the state and certainly one of the most successful. Rohn won four Division 5 state titles in six years before stepping down. Joe Hyland took over and the Falcons never missed a step.

Under Hyland West Catholic finished 12 and 2, and won all five of their playoffs games on the road for their 5th title in the last 7 seasons.

Senior quarterback Gaetano Vallone returns to lead an offense that averaged nearly 40 points per game. The Falcons return tons of talent on defense as well after holding opponents to 12 points per contest in 2016.

While the expectation at West Catholic is always a state championship, this years team, like the last three before them, knows just how hard it is to repeat and they know everybody else will be gunning for them.

© 2017 WZZM-TV