White Cloud looks to improve on 3-6 record

WHITE CLOUD, MICH. - The White Cloud Indians are looking for their first playoff appearance since 2003. The team was able to get three wins last year, the most they've achieved since 2007.

They're hoping to ride that momentum into the new season. Head coach Dick Hance is in his first year after being promoted from an assistant spot during the offseason. He says he can feel the town getting behind this team.

"We've got 12 or 13 guys that are three-year varsity players," he said. "So we need to build on that and they've got to get confident in themselves.

"We had a little bit better effort in the weight room this year. We've got a couple guys I think could play college ball if they want to pursue it. But we've just got to fill in, we've got to run the plays better, crisper and work on tackling and defense."

White Cloud will make the trek down to Martin this year to start the season on the road.

