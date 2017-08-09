Wildcats continue climb in OK Gold

Last season Wayland Union had multiple sophomores and freshman make key contributions. While the Wildcats started the season 3-3, they suffered some growing pains down the stretch and missed the playoffs.

Now they're hoping those lessons pay off this season.

While several spots are still up for grabs, Wayland should have about 10 total starters back in familiar positions this season, and there's no substitute for experience.

The OK gold was shaken up last season with the addition of East Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Christian and that added some physicality to Wayland's schedule. After last seasons 0-3 finish the 'Cats know if they want to hang with the Pioneers and Eagles and finish with just their second winning record this decade, then they have to stick to the plan.

"Once we get down in a game, we have to keep going and push through to the end," senior quarterback Carter Morse said Wednesday. "If we come out with a win then we come out with a win and if it doesn't work then you still have to keep going and not stop."

