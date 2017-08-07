WZZM
Wolverines seek 1st ever playoff win

Eric Lloyd, WZZM 6:09 PM. EDT August 07, 2017

WYOMING, MICH. - Under a second year head coach, Godwin Heights is looking for their first playoff win in school history.

Four years ago, the varsity season was cancelled to focus on the future of the program.

Since then they have rattled off three 5 win seasons and a 6 win season.

Coach Carlton Brewster took over the program late in the offseason last year.

This time around, he has had these kids the entire winter and the kids have responded, attendance in the weight room is up and positivity is growing under his regime.

