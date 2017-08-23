Young Coyotes hope to continue success in Reed City

Reed City Coyotes football team (Photo: Roger Lenneman)

REED CITY, MICH. - Many high school football teams are kicking off the season hoping for great success. And that's something the Reed City Coyotes are no stranger to.

They've put up double digits in the win column five of the last six years and the last time they missed the playoffs was 2009. But this year's team is young across the board and head coach Monty Price wants them to improve their execution, tackling and blocking.

Still, he says the 32 players on his roster bring a lot to the table.

"They've got a business-like attitude," he said. "The team chemistry is pretty good. Our seniors are providing some pretty good leadership. So we're going to keep focusing on those strengths and try to get better every day."

Reed City's also beefing up their schedule, starting the season with a trip to Montague Friday, August 25, and another trip to LeRoy to take on Pine River at the end of the season.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now. Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV