Zeeland West ready for tough test in OK Green

After winning three state championships in a five year span, Zeeland West took a step back last season but head coach John Shillito feels like that had less to do with his team and more to do with their conference.

"I thought last year was deeper than it's ever been

"I think the OK Green has become, for schools our size, maybe one of the best conferences in the state of Michigan," Shillito said Wednesday.

The OK Green is perhaps as strong as it's ever been. Byron Center and Hudsonville Unity Christian both won 10 games in 2016 and Hamilton and Zeeland East made the playoffs as well.

The Dux are ready for the tougher competition this year with a squad that returns 10 starters and has quality depth across the board. If they want to return to the highs the program experienced earlier in the decade, then they know it will start with winning the OK Green.

"That's one of our goals," said senior linebacker Aaron Sleeman. "We have many goals. We just want to be a strong team individually. We're a pretty close group of guys and we just want to keep it that way and be the best 'us' that we can be."

