Unity Christian beats Allendale in shootout

Unity Christian's Max Buikema scores one of his four touchdowns against Allendale Thursday night

ALLENDALE, MICH. - Allendale and Hudsonville Unity Christian have met to open the football season every year since 2004 with Unity winning seven of the previous 13 matchups. That includes the last four.

The scoreboard operator had a work out as the two teams combined for 96 points Thursday night. The Crusaders jumped out to a 14 nothing lead before Allendale roared back to tie the game at 14.

The two teams traded scores for the rest of the game. Unity Christian's Max Buikema had two rushing touchdowns in the first half as the teams went into the locker room tied at 22.

Buikema and Allendale's Owen Burke both had four rushing scores in the game, while Crusader quarterback Tyce VanderGoot added three of his own.

The key play came with just over a minute left in the game and Unity Christian leading 52-44. The Falcons were marching for the potential tying score when they faced a fourth and one from just inside the 30. A fumbled snap recovered by the Crusaders sealed the win..

