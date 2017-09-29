WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Unity Christian comeback stuns Holland Christian

Highlights from Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Holland Christian

Roger Lenneman, WZZM 12:50 AM. EDT September 30, 2017

HOLLAND, MICH. - Unity Christian overcame a 35-20 halftime deficit to beat Holland Christian Friday Night.

The Maroons were lead by Wilson Wirebaugh with 379 yards through the air and five touchdowns,

The Crusaders capped their comeback with Alec Headley's touchdown and the ensuing two point conversion with 27 second left to win 44-42.

Unity Christian improves to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the OK Green, next week they visit Zeeland East.

Holland Christian falls to 2-4 & 1-3, next week they are on the road at Spring Lake.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories