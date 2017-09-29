Unity Christian comeback stuns Holland Christian

HOLLAND, MICH. - Unity Christian overcame a 35-20 halftime deficit to beat Holland Christian Friday Night.

The Maroons were lead by Wilson Wirebaugh with 379 yards through the air and five touchdowns,

The Crusaders capped their comeback with Alec Headley's touchdown and the ensuing two point conversion with 27 second left to win 44-42.

Unity Christian improves to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the OK Green, next week they visit Zeeland East.

Holland Christian falls to 2-4 & 1-3, next week they are on the road at Spring Lake.

