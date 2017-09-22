Unity Christian uses fourth quarter comeback to beat Comstock Park

Austin Shaban runs for a 59 yard score against Comstock Park.

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - Hudsonville Unity Christian used a strong fourth quarter to knock Comstock Park from the ranks of the unbeaten Friday night.

The two teams both scored two touchdowns in the first half. Jo Jo Whitley scored twice for Comstock Park. The Crusaders scored on a Tyce Vandergroot sneak and a Austin Shaban 59 yard run. Unity Christian made both two point conversions for a 16-14 halftime lead.

The teams continued to trade touchdowns until Whitley scored two in a row to give the Panthers a 35-24 lead after three quarters.

Unity Christian's defense shut down the Panthers in the fourth enabling the comeback. The Crusaders capped the rally on a late touchdown by Alec Headley.

Unity Christian improves to 3-2 on the year, next week they look for their first OK-Green win against Holland Christian. Comstock Park falls to 4-1, next week they face West Catholic in an OK Bluse showdown.

