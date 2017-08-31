Vallone leads West Catholic past Muskegon Heights

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A big first half from Quarterback Gaetano Vallone led Grand Rapids West Catholic to a 40-0 win over Muskegon Heights Thursday night.

Vallone threw for three first half scores and ran for another as the Falcons built a 34-0 lead and coasted to the win. A 25 yard pass to Alex King after a scramble opened the scoring.

Zack Lee scored from nine yards out to increase the lead to 13. Vallone connected with Zaavon Scott for a 50 yard strike, ran for a 2 yard score, and connected with Alex King from 60 yards out to complete the first half scoring.

West Catholic is now 1-1 on the season and visits Zeeland West next Friday. Muskegon Heights falls to 0-2 they host Detroit Community next Saturday.

© 2017 WZZM-TV