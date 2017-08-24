Wayland shuts out Grand Rapids Union in season opener

Wayland's Carter Morse crosses the goal line in the Wildcats 35-0 win over Grand Rapids Union

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Wayland used a stingy defense and a balanced rushing attack to beat Grand Rapids Union 35-0 Thursday night at Houseman Field.

Mason Miller scored two first half touchdown as Wayland built a 21 point lead. The Wildcats defense held Red Hawks to 59 total yards in the game.

Wayland had three players Miller(89), Carter Morse(56), and Braeden Anderson(41) with more than 40 yards rushing in the game.

