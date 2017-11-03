West Catholic keeps drive for 5 alive with rout of Kalamazoo United

Gaetano Vallone powers his way into the endzone against Kalamazoo United

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids West Catholic drive for five straight state titles continues after a 42-0 win over Kalamazoo United.

Gaetano Vallone paced the Falcon offense with four touchdown passes and a touchdown run. West Catholic led 7-0 after one quarter on Vallone's 12 yard pass to Nick Dorato.

Vallone's 12 yard run with 11:25 left in the second quarter made it 14-0, and his 1 yard flip to Connor Bolthouse made it 21-0 at the half.

The Falcons finished the scoring in the third quarter with two more touchdown passes from Vallone, a 13-yarder to Alex King and a 67 yard pass to Dorato. Alex Fortier's 7-yard run wrapped up the scoring.

West Catholic is now 9-2 on the year. Next week they put their 22 game playoff win streak on the line at Portland.

