West Catholic rolls past Sparta; clinches playoff spot

West Catholic fell behind early, but had eventually cruised past Sparta 49-21 on Friday night at Spartan Field.

Sparta tool a 14-7 lead on a Jakel Davis touchdown pass to Garrett Cheslek. But the Falcons answered with touchdown runs from Zach Lee and Gaetano Vallone and never trailed again.

West Catholic improves to 6-1 and clinches a playoff spot. The Falcons will face 7-0 Grand Rapids Catholic Central next week, for first place in the O-K Blue.

