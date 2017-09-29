WZZM
West Catholic stays on top of the Blue

Highlights from West Catholic at Comstock Park

Eric Lloyd, WZZM 12:25 AM. EDT September 30, 2017

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - Comstock Park has rejuvenated their program this year but the OK-Blue runs through 4-time defending state champion West Catholic and it will continue to as the Falcons soar past the Panthers, 48-20.

