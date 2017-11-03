West Ottawa beats Rockford to win school's first District Title in football

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - West Ottawa used a strong first half to beat Rockford and claim the schools first district title in football.

The Panthers scored the only points of the first quarter when Isaac Van Dyke recovered his own fumble in the end zone for a 7-0 lead after one.

Rockford tied the at 7 in the second quarter on a pass from Jason Whittaker to Eli Haddad. Two scoring passes from Van Dyke, one to Liam Cavanaugh and one to Blake Bosma,made it 21-7 at the half.

SeanKesse Townsend extended the lead to 27-7 on a 45 yard run in the third.

Rockford's comeback attempt was fueled by Junior Jack Richardson who scored twice to cut the lead to 27-21 with 9:15 to play.

With 4:10 left in the game West Ottawa extended their lead to 33-21 on Van Dyke's touchdown pass to Xavier Wade. Rockford cut the lead to five on Richardson's third touchdown run with 1:52 left in the game.

The Panthers were able to jump on the onside kick to clinch the 33-28 win.

West Ottawa improves to 10-1, they advance to the Regional title game at home next week against the winner of Saturday's Davison-Clarkston game.

