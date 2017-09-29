West Ottawa defense shuts down East Kentwood, 34-7

There's a new team among the leaders in the O-K Red.

West Ottawa won four games the past two season combined, but their defense this season has been impressive, as was the case again last night as the Panthers beat East Kentwood 34-7.

The Panthers defense came up with three interceptions and forced and recovered a Falcons fumble in the red zone, holding the Falcons to just 82 yards on 22 carries and fewer than 200 yards passing.

West Ottawa rushed for 278 yards on 45 carries and 3 TD's. They were 5 for 13 passing for 85 yards and 2 TD's, with both scores by Liam Cavanaugh.

