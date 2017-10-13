West Ottawa thumps Jenison in non-league clash

(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

JENISON, MICH - Isaac Van Dyke threw four touchdown passes in leading the West Ottawa Panthers to a 48-14 road win over the Jenison Wildcats at David McKenzie Stadium Friday night.

Van Dyke threw two touchdown passes to Xavier Wade, one to Liam Cavanaugh, and one to SeanKesse Townsend. Townsend added a touchdown run.

West Ottawa can win the O-K Red next week with a win at home against Grandville. Jenison needs to beat Muskegon next week to clinch a playoff spot.

© 2017 WZZM-TV